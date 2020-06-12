Morgan Stanley Boosts East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $48.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of East West Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of EWBC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.60. The company had a trading volume of 60,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,874. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.00. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $416.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $305,770.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,217.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $102,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,869.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,831,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,498 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,791,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,049,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,908,000 after acquiring an additional 969,736 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,318 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,477,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,766,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

