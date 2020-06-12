Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,180 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $17,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,264,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,655,000 after purchasing an additional 65,726 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,266,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,115,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,909,000 after buying an additional 378,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $675,692,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

NYSE:MS traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.87. 761,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,930,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.59. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.