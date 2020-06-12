Morgan Stanley Raises Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target to $53.00

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CBSH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of CBSH traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.35. 15,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,876. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.54. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $324.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total value of $771,244.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,165,092.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 37.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11.0% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 400,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 39,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 28.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 35,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 148,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

