Morgan Stanley Upgrades CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $55.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDK. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.80.

Shares of CDK Global stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.05. 11,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,607. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.71. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 861.97 and a beta of 1.31.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CDK Global had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 59.38%. The firm had revenue of $516.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $137,642.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at $349,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,921,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,895,000. International Value Advisers LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 76.2% in the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 1,772,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,238,000 after buying an additional 766,636 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new position in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,325,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in CDK Global by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,545,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,493,000 after buying an additional 602,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

