Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%.

NYSE:MOV opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $299.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.52. Movado Group has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $28.78.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Movado Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

