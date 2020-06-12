Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Upgraded to Outperform by Scotiabank

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MTL has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.50.

Mullen Group stock traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 296,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,609. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$3.85 and a one year high of C$10.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $695.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$318.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$332.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

