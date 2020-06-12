Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Upgraded to Outperform by Scotiabank

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
MTL has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.50.
Mullen Group stock traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 296,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,609. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$3.85 and a one year high of C$10.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $695.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.68.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.
