Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €230.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €230.00 ($258.43) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($224.72) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Pareto Securities set a €235.00 ($264.04) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays set a €246.00 ($276.40) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($207.87) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €215.75 ($242.42).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($184.83) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($224.72).

