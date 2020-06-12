NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) PT Set at C$3.00 by Cormark

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) has been given a C$3.00 target price by investment analysts at Cormark in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$2.25 price target on shares of NanoXplore and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

GRA remained flat at $C$1.50 during trading on Friday. 27,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.56. NanoXplore has a 1 year low of C$0.90 and a 1 year high of C$2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.32 million and a P/E ratio of -14.29.

NanoXplore, Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder, graphene-plastic masterbatch pellets, and graphene-enhanced polymers. The company also provides standard and custom enhanced thermoplastic products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

