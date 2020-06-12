National Bank Financial Increases Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$25.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.34% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Real Matters from C$17.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Real Matters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Real Matters has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.43.

REAL stock traded up C$1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$23.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,917. Real Matters has a 12 month low of C$6.78 and a 12 month high of C$24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.24.

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

