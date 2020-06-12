National Bank Financial Reiterates C$6.75 Price Target for Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX)

National Bank Financial set a C$6.75 price target on Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MMX. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$3.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The stock has a market cap of $621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.