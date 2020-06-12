National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NHI. Mizuho lowered shares of National Health Investors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $77.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.57.

NHI stock opened at $57.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $91.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.28.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.16% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,151 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.28 per share, with a total value of $99,548.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,328.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Andrew Adams bought 27,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $976,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 759,784 shares in the company, valued at $27,473,789.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,576 shares of company stock worth $1,096,421 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

