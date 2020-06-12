National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on NHI. Mizuho lowered shares of National Health Investors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $77.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.57.
NHI stock opened at $57.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $91.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.28.
In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,151 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.28 per share, with a total value of $99,548.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,328.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Andrew Adams bought 27,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $976,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 759,784 shares in the company, valued at $27,473,789.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,576 shares of company stock worth $1,096,421 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About National Health Investors
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
