NavCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $10.75 Million (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. Over the last week, NavCoin has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NavCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, Binance and Upbit. NavCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.75 million and approximately $787,122.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NavCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006289 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000450 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000566 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00043663 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About NavCoin

NavCoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 68,866,785 coins. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Binance, Poloniex, cfinex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NavCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NavCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.