Needham & Company LLC Boosts DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Price Target to $20.00

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of DSP Group from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSP Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

Get DSP Group alerts:

NASDAQ DSPG traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.91. DSP Group has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $18.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DSP Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ofer Elyakim sold 77,597 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,399,073.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,629,612.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cynthia Paul acquired 53,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,233.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 204,067 shares of company stock worth $2,260,190. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in DSP Group in the fourth quarter worth $437,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in DSP Group by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,864 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DSP Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DSP Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 64,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in DSP Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.