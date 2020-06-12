Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 702 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Netflix by 770.4% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 176,141.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,150,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,463,000. 82.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,348,976.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,961 shares of company stock valued at $75,572,227. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.95.

NFLX traded down $9.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $416.11. 3,757,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,893,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.16 billion, a PE ratio of 84.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $428.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $458.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

