New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) PT Raised to $2.50 at

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at from $2.10 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. ‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 94.55% from the company’s previous close.

NGD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a $1.25 price objective on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded New Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on New Gold from $0.75 to $1.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.38.

Get New Gold alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN NGD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.29. 7,154,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,265,793. New Gold has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of New Gold by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of New Gold by 31.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 87,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.