NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.0% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 143,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 19,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $841,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,698 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,094 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.97. 1,116,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,502. The company has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.23. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $283.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

