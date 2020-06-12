Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,034,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $46,388,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,711,000 after purchasing an additional 729,003 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,718,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,820,000 after purchasing an additional 616,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 1,340,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,886,000 after purchasing an additional 600,872 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.93. The stock had a trading volume of 534,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,892. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.80. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $23.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $682.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.04 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

