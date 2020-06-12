Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) fell 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.13, 9,833,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 60% from the average session volume of 6,162,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOG shares. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Northern Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.67.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $130.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.16 million.

In other Northern Oil & Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 583,863 shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $461,251.77. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 801,879 shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $481,127.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,377 shares in the last quarter.

About Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

