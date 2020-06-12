Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 7,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 54.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Cowen upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.83.

NOC traded down $4.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $316.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,022. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $331.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.02. The company has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

