Novacoin (NVC) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. In the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. Novacoin has a market cap of $413,342.59 and $292.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030347 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 485.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,398.77 or 1.00323824 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00088652 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001029 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000054 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Novacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

