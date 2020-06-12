Novagold Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:NG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Novagold Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:NG) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Novagold Resources’ earnings. Novagold Resources also reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novagold Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Novagold Resources.

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Novagold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ NG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.41. 199,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,931. Novagold Resources has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01.

About Novagold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

