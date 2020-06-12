Nut Tree Capital Management LP Makes New $10.96 Million Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,958,000. Edison International accounts for approximately 4.9% of Nut Tree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1,415.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Edison International by 552.8% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.38. 82,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,168. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.51.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.