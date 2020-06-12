Nut Tree Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,695,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Laureate Education makes up approximately 8.0% of Nut Tree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nut Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $17,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,018,000 after acquiring an additional 72,253 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 10.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 123.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 808,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after buying an additional 447,036 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 90.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after buying an additional 572,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 13.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

LAUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Laureate Education from $27.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Laureate Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

In related news, CFO Jean-Jacques Charhon bought 101,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $903,994.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 202,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,122.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LAUR traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.23. 33,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.78. Laureate Education Inc has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $528.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.48 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 26.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laureate Education Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

