Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their buy rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Okta from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Okta from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Okta presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.53.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $178.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of -99.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Okta has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $205.71.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $4,222,639.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,137.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total value of $8,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,281,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,312 shares of company stock valued at $41,618,677 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Okta by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Okta by 20.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Okta by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Okta by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

