Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Trading Down 14.3%

Organto Foods Inc (CVE:OGO)’s share price fell 14.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 195,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 123% from the average session volume of 87,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 million and a PE ratio of -4.38.

Organto Foods Company Profile (CVE:OGO)

Organto Foods Inc engages in sourcing, processing, packaging, and distribution of organic and specialty food products in Canada, Argentina, Guatemala, the Netherlands, and the United States. Its products include haricot verts, sugar snaps, snow peas, baby brocolli, asparagus, blueberries, and other vegetables.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Organto Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organto Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.