Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)’s stock price was down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.69, approximately 1,707,052 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,172,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $568.51 million, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 58.35% and a negative return on equity of 131.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at $16,665,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at $27,148,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,891.1% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,258,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after buying an additional 4,151,834 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,420,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at about $7,650,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

