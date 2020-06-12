Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Shares Gap Down to $0.60

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.51, but opened at $0.60. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 44,873 shares.

PTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44,021 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Palatin Technologies by 310.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66,486 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 479.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 102,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 84,471 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 41,227 shares during the period.

About Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

