Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Shares Gap Down to $0.60

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.51, but opened at $0.60. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 44,873 shares.
PTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.83.
Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.
About Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
Further Reading: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.