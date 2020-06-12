Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the May 14th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 291,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 90,043 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 316,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 203,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

PAAS stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 213,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,413,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.59.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $358.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAAS shares. Scotiabank raised Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.31.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

