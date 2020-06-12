Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Announces Earnings Results

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 17.60 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Paragon Banking Group stock traded up GBX 16.40 ($0.21) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 347.80 ($4.43). The company had a trading volume of 303,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.08, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.98 million and a P/E ratio of 7.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 338.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 427.60. Paragon Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 217 ($2.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 555.50 ($7.07).

In related news, insider Barbara Ridpath purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.58) per share, for a total transaction of £7,200 ($9,163.80).

A number of research firms have commented on PAG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 600 ($7.64) to GBX 500 ($6.36) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paragon Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 530.67 ($6.75).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

