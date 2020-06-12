Paxos Standard Hits 24-Hour Volume of $205.74 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, Paxos Standard has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Paxos Standard token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, DigiFinex, CoinPlace and BitMart. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $245.23 million and approximately $205.74 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, OKEx, ABCC, SouthXchange, CoinBene, BigONE, Coinall, BCEX, P2PB2B, Hotbit, Bitrue, DigiFinex, TOKOK, BitMax, Iquant, HitBTC, C2CX, DDEX, Coinbit, Binance, Sistemkoin, Crex24, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, KuCoin, BitMart, CoinExchange, CoinPlace, Coinsuper, CoinEx, FCoin, MXC, BW.com, WazirX, Kyber Network, Bitfinex, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Bittrex and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

