Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Given New $63.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Perrigo in a report on Sunday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Perrigo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus lowered Perrigo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Perrigo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.43.

PRGO traded up $1.41 on Monday, hitting $52.63. The company had a trading volume of 49,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,300. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.91. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 9.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 17.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 144,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 21,701 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 60.3% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 596,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,186,000 after purchasing an additional 224,362 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 68.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 158,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 64,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

