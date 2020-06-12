PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POFCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

Shares of POFCY traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $1.21. 724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,563. PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

