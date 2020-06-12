Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Howe & Rusling Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 881.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,367 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 2.1% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,668,000 after purchasing an additional 221,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

PFE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.30. 1,806,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,788,398. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.79. The firm has a market cap of $199.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.