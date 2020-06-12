Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.10-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.09.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $71.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.73.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.14.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

