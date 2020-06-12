Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its second quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.10-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.09.
Shares of NYSE PM opened at $71.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.73.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.14.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.