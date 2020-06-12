Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.92 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.25%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:PHR opened at $27.22 on Friday. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average is $26.83.

Several research firms recently commented on PHR. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 13,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $335,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Charles Kallenbach sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,219 shares of company stock worth $884,094. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

