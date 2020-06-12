Polis Trading 3.9% Lower This Week (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Polis has a total market capitalization of $7.43 million and $6,412.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00008084 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and STEX. During the last week, Polis has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, STEX, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

