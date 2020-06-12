Preveceutical Medical (CNSX:PREV) Trading Up 25%

Preveceutical Medical Inc (CNSX:PREV)’s stock price was up 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, approximately 2,042,593 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

Preveceutical Medical Company Profile (CNSX:PREV)

PreveCeutical Medical Inc, a health sciences company, develops options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. It has research and development programs, including dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Program; Nature Identical peptides for treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the addictive analgesics, such as morphine, fentanyl, and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions.

