Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Given “Buy” Rating at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $145.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PFPT. Cowen dropped their price target on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Proofpoint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.73.

Shares of PFPT traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,911. Proofpoint has a 12 month low of $83.81 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -34.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.23.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $249.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Proofpoint’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $251,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,927.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $198,984.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,150.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,491 shares of company stock valued at $7,935,712. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 30,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

