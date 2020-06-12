Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,490 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,490 ($18.96) target price on Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.27) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,200 ($15.27) to GBX 950 ($12.09) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($18.84) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($20.62) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,421.36 ($18.09).

PRU opened at GBX 1,177 ($14.98) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,096.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,230.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,795 ($22.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74.

In other news, insider Mike Wells sold 127,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,021 ($12.99), for a total value of £1,301,560.59 ($1,656,561.78). Insiders bought a total of 50 shares of company stock worth $56,845 over the last ninety days.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

