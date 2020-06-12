PWR Coin (PWR) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded up 215.6% against the dollar. One PWR Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PWR Coin has a market capitalization of $91,527.34 and $359.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00788455 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030439 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 490.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006108 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014635 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00174583 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00161943 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006229 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001520 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR Coin (CRYPTO:PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

