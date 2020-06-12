PyroGenesis Canada (CVE:PYR) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.20

PyroGenesis Canada Inc (CVE:PYR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.07, with a volume of 1115836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.85.

The stock has a market cap of $226.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.56.

PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile (CVE:PYR)

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily aluminum and zinc industries; plasma atomization process; contact pyrogenesis additives; process/product development services, such as process and equipment design, equipment and infrastructure for lab and pilot work, analytical services, and thermodynamic process simulation and modeling services; custom reactors and furnaces for use in advanced materials, metallurgical, environmental, and chemical fields; and plasma atomized spherical metal powders.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for PyroGenesis Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PyroGenesis Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.