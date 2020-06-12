Raymond James Analysts Give Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) a $2.50 Price Target

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) has been given a $2.50 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.69.
LPTX traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.30. 937,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,535. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.96. Leap Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $3.18.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 606,000 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $101,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $40,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Leap Therapeutics by 21.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.38% of the company’s stock.
Leap Therapeutics Company Profile
Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.
