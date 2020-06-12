Raymond James Analysts Give Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) a $2.50 Price Target

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) has been given a $2.50 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.69.

LPTX traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.30. 937,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,535. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.96. Leap Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $3.18.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 606,000 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $101,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $40,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Leap Therapeutics by 21.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

