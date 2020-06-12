Raymond James Cuts Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target to $13.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SUUIF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. lifted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

SUUIF stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.