Raymond James Increases Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$27.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.73% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LIF. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LIF stock traded up C$0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$23.33. 122,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,162. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of C$13.25 and a 1 year high of C$36.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 7.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.22.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$48.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 2.3699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

