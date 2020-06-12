Raymond James Reiterates “$11.00” Price Target for Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) has been assigned a $11.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 80.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Village Farms International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Village Farms International from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Village Farms International stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.69 million and a PE ratio of 153.50. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.96 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 1.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 151,796 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $948,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,289,753 shares in the company, valued at $58,060,956.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Village Farms International by 207.9% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,726,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after buying an additional 1,840,913 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at $1,594,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Village Farms International by 46.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 681,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 216,603 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

