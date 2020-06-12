Raymond James Reiterates “$11.00” Price Target for Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) has been assigned a $11.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 80.18% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Village Farms International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Village Farms International from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.
Village Farms International stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.69 million and a PE ratio of 153.50. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69.
In related news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 151,796 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $948,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,289,753 shares in the company, valued at $58,060,956.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Village Farms International by 207.9% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,726,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after buying an additional 1,840,913 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at $1,594,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Village Farms International by 46.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 681,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 216,603 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.
About Village Farms International
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.
Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You
Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.