Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Receives $36.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Re/Max from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Re/Max from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Get Re/Max alerts:

RMAX stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $30.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,159. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.19. Re/Max has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $593.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.26 million. Re/Max had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 49.97%. Re/Max’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Re/Max will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

In other news, COO Serene M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $103,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Re/Max by 1,897.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Re/Max by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Re/Max by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Re/Max by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Re/Max by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Re/Max Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Re/Max and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.