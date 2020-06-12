Red Pulse Phoenix Hits Market Capitalization of $2.64 Million (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market cap of $2.64 million and $636,156.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (CRYPTO:PHX) is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Red Pulse Phoenix is blog.red-pulse.com . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

