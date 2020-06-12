Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $5.05 EPS

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($6.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($5.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $306.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.27. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $37.29.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc sold 859,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $10,550,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.