Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $5.05 EPS

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($6.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($5.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $306.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million.
Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.27. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $37.29.
In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc sold 859,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $10,550,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
