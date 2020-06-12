Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 4,667 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 13.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,270,000 after acquiring an additional 25,232 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in J M Smucker by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.46.

SJM traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.66. 528,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,427. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.82. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $125.62.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 40.18%.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $87,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $848,933.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,773 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.