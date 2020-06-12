Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 73 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 105.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $3,960,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,413,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,035,000 after purchasing an additional 26,455 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $2.49 on Friday, hitting $293.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,336,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,314. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $298.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.54.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

